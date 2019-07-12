Pauly D and Luann de Lesseps are a musical match made is reality TV heaven, and you'll soon hear about it -- literally.

In a new interview with Page Six the "Real Housewives of New York City" star said she and the "Jersey Shore" fan favorite are collaborating to release a remix of her recent hit, "Feelin' Jovani."

Charles Sykes/Bravo

"We're still talking about it and working it out," she told the New York Post's gossip section. "With DJs, I like to hear their own version of how they would remix the song. We'll see what he comes up with."

Fans of Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" TV show may not be surprised, as the two spoke about working together during their joint appearance, despite the fact they just met.

"Andy was like, 'You two should collaborate on 'Feelin' Jovani,' and Pauly D was like, 'Yeah, I would love to do that,' and so the collaboration was born," she said. "Pauly D is very successful in his own right and he wanted to remix the song, so it's great."

Luann said she found Pauly to be "really charming."

"I'm definitely going to watch ['Jersey Shore']," she said. "I'm a fan because I met Pauly D. I really liked him. I didn't know what to expect."

Charles Sykes/Bravo

The new version of the song, she said, will be released "sooner than later."

If there's a new version of the music video — the first one featured "Housewives" stars Lisa Rinna and Cynthia Bailey — Luann wants to double down on Jersey.

"We gotta have Snooki and JWoww," she said. "They could be the Lisa Rinna and Cynthia Bailey of the video."