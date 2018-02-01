Like mother, like daughter.

Just days after making her modeling debut in the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2018 Portrait Series, Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe is appearing in another ad campaign, and her mom is right by her side.

Draper James unveiled its Spring 2018 campaign on Thursday, and it features Reese and her 18-year-old lookalike daughter.

In the promo shots, Reese and Ava can be seen laughing and giggling while wearing similar dresses.

In the snaps, Ava wears a pink lace dress, while her mom dons a fitted red dress with a v-neck. In perfecting their symmetry, Reese also carries pink roses that match her daughter's dress, and Ava hold red roses that match her mom's dress.

Getting Ava to sign on with the Draper James campaign probably wasn't too difficult, as Reese is the owner of the lifestyle brand.

"What better way to celebrate @DraperJames new #Spring arrivals than with my one and only, @AvaPhillippe!," Reese captioned several Instagram shots. "She is cutting her own creative path in the world and I could not be prouder of her."

The two also sat down for interview with the Draper James blog.

"I think the way Ava and I are most alike is our strong opinions and our empathy," Reese said of her mini-me. "From the time that she could speak, Ava has always had her own ideas, and I love to watch her express herself."

Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Reese said she loved working with her daughter on the campaign.

"I thought it might be fun to focus on Mother/Daughter love this Spring. There is nothing like the love I have for my daughter. We share every emotion with each other, our hopes, and dreams… We can talk for hours!!," she said. "Ava and I also share clothes sometimes, and it makes me so happy to see how she expresses her own personal style with each outfit she creates. She is cutting her own creative path in this world, and I could not be prouder of her."

Ava added, "I love being around my mom, and this shoot was an opportunity to have fun and support her work as a female entrepreneur. She also brings a lot of comfort and positive energy with her to work, and I think it's inspiring to see her personal relationships with everybody on set. I had a great time being a part of the shoot with the bonus of having even more mother/daughter pictures!"