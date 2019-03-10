Reese Witherspoon loves a good party.

On March 9, the "Big Little Lies" star and husband Jim Toth slipped into '70s-inspired duds for a disco-themed bash. But before they headed to funky town, she shared a fun snapshot of their period-appropriate looks.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Reese went all out, donning a $455 black-and-blue tiger-striped sequined chiffon wrap minidress by Rixo for the occasion. She accessorized with gold platform heels and a gold clutch. Her goateed talent-agent husband wore brown flared pants, a brown turtleneck and a wide-lapel jacket along with sunglasses and a chain. The couple posed with their 6-year-old son, Tennessee, who borrowed Mom's black fuzzy coat for the pic.

"Saturday Night Disco vibes 💃✨ 🕺🏼( one of us has an early bedtime 🐥) #disco #letsdance," Reese captioned the sweet family photo.

Reese then took to her Instagram Stories to share more images and clips from her fun night out, including a sped-up video of herself getting her face painted by makeup artist Tracey Levy and her hair teased and sprayed by hairstylist Corey Aaron Scott. "What a cute pic🤩🕺🏻," Corey wrote alongside Reese's family photo on Instagram. "So much fun seeing them transform..(also I'm living for that coat Tennessee 👏🏻🔥) #lovemyjob."

@reesewitherspoon / Instagram

Reese also posted a selfie from the party with "my disco buddy," actor Greg Kinnear, who was wearing a blonde wig and shaded glasses in the snapshot.

@reesewitherspoon / Instagram

Other fun posts include a video of her husband boogieing to the 1977 Bee Gees classic "Night Fever." She captioned the clip of Jim showing off his smooth moves, "I'm dancing with this guy."

@reesewitherspoon / Instagram

There was also a pic of a "Saturday Night Fever"-inspired dance floor complete with purple lit-up squares and strands of silver mylar hanging behind a stage set up for a live band.

@reesewitherspoon / Instagram

The next morning, Reese shared another post, lamenting that the clocks had just sprung ahead as the country marked daylight savings time. "Do I have to get out of bed today? ☕️ #onemorecup #daylightsavings," she wrote alongside a pic of herself drinking coffee and wearing a sleep mask.