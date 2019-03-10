Reese Witherspoon, husband don disco looks for '70s-themed party: Photos
Reese Witherspoon loves a good party.
On March 9, the "Big Little Lies" star and husband Jim Toth slipped into '70s-inspired duds for a disco-themed bash. But before they headed to funky town, she shared a fun snapshot of their period-appropriate looks.
Reese went all out, donning a $455 black-and-blue tiger-striped sequined chiffon wrap minidress by Rixo for the occasion. She accessorized with gold platform heels and a gold clutch. Her goateed talent-agent husband wore brown flared pants, a brown turtleneck and a wide-lapel jacket along with sunglasses and a chain. The couple posed with their 6-year-old son, Tennessee, who borrowed Mom's black fuzzy coat for the pic.
"Saturday Night Disco vibes 💃✨ 🕺🏼( one of us has an early bedtime 🐥) #disco #letsdance," Reese captioned the sweet family photo.
Reese then took to her Instagram Stories to share more images and clips from her fun night out, including a sped-up video of herself getting her face painted by makeup artist Tracey Levy and her hair teased and sprayed by hairstylist Corey Aaron Scott. "What a cute pic🤩🕺🏻," Corey wrote alongside Reese's family photo on Instagram. "So much fun seeing them transform..(also I'm living for that coat Tennessee 👏🏻🔥) #lovemyjob."
Reese also posted a selfie from the party with "my disco buddy," actor Greg Kinnear, who was wearing a blonde wig and shaded glasses in the snapshot.
Other fun posts include a video of her husband boogieing to the 1977 Bee Gees classic "Night Fever." She captioned the clip of Jim showing off his smooth moves, "I'm dancing with this guy."
There was also a pic of a "Saturday Night Fever"-inspired dance floor complete with purple lit-up squares and strands of silver mylar hanging behind a stage set up for a live band.
The next morning, Reese shared another post, lamenting that the clocks had just sprung ahead as the country marked daylight savings time. "Do I have to get out of bed today? ☕️ #onemorecup #daylightsavings," she wrote alongside a pic of herself drinking coffee and wearing a sleep mask.
