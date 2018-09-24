Rosario Dawson's 15-year-old daughter can't reach out and touch someone.

Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

The actress won't let her daughter have a cell phone because she thinks they're bad for mental health, she said during a panel at the Tribeca TV Festival.

"I think it's really critically important as the adult in these kids' lives to make sure they're not going down dark alleys without some kind of information and help … and to get likes according to little posts you've made and then thinking that that's what your value is can be quite dangerous," the actress said, according to the New York Post. "I think this is a critical time for kids to be developing themselves."

She added, "They can present themselves online as opposed to develop themselves online. That's a really different thing. We didn't grow up looking in the mirror all the time. We just didn't. We didn't look at ourselves all day long and this is what these kids are doing."

Rosario's biggest gripe isn't so much the phone, but social media, which is on nearly all phones these days.

"Now these kids are wanting to get plastic surgeries so they can look like what they look like when they have a filter on," she said. "They're getting body dysmorphia looking at their own image that's been doctored, and then when they look in the mirror, they're horrified by a freckle or a pimple."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Rosario is usually very private when it comes to her daughter, whom she adopted in 2015.

"We are humans. We are not robots. We learn three-dimensionally and it's important for us to develop in a certain kind of way and not constantly be looking at a screen," she said. "It really is our responsibility to not be on our phones all the time, to not be lazy and pass over our iPads to our kids instead of talk to them, you know, to really kind of instill that relationship so that they understand that they can have a relationship with themselves that's healthy that then they can share with people, not that it can be so easily manipulated."