When Russell Crowe goes through with his much-discussed "divorce auction" later this month, he'll be getting rid of a few things that his wife wasn't a fan of… jewelry.

The actor spoke to KIIS FM's The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday about his unconventional auction, saying that Danielle Spencer, his ex, is a "very humble person" who rarely wore jewelry because it put her in "an uncomfortable position" around her friends, Russell said.

Among the items up for bid at his "The Art Of Divorce" auction is an 18-carat white gold diamond ring. Asked how much he spent on that bauble, the "Gladiator" star said, "$160,000 or something at the time."

"She's worn it a couple of times and that's the thing with Dani, she's a very humble person," he said. "I'd given her diamond rings, and necklaces and bracelets... she felt that she was putting her friends in an uncomfortable position. So she put stuff away - she put the comfort of her friendships and stuff before her own enjoyment."

Russell and Danielle married in 2003 after 15 years of an off-and-on relationship. In 2012, they announced their separation.

While speaking to the radio hosts, he said Danielle thought he was joking when he first told her about the divorce auction, in which 224 of his possessions will be open for bidding.

"I told her what I was doing and she thought it was really funny but I think for a period of time she thought it was a concept I'd come up with purely for amusement," he said.

The action takes place on April 7 and it's hosted by Sotheby's Australia.