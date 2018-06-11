Last March, Janice Dickinson filed a lawsuit against Ryan Seacrest and his production company over an appearance on "Shahs of Sunset," alleging that his company forged her signature so it could show her likeness on the reality TV show. He's now responding to the lawsuit, calling her claims a "far-fetched conspiracy."

In Janice's lawsuit, which was obtained by The Blast, the "first supermodel" claims that she was set up to be a villain while walking in a fashion show for designer Erik Rosette, which was filmed for "Shahs of Sunset." Janice argued that the show portrayed her as a thief and said everyone involved conspired "to script an episode of Shahs to include a false controversy in which Rosette and Seacrest would make it appear that Dickinson had intentionally 'stolen' or essentially bullied her way into wearing an outfit which had purported previously selected for or by Golnesa Gharachedaghi."

In the lawsuit, she says the show painted her as "an arrogant, unprofessional and purportedly past-her-prime celebrity."

Further, she argues that she never signed off to be on the show.

Ryan and his team said Janice's appearance lasted less than a minute and they claim she agreed to be filmed. In fact, in responding to her lawsuit, Ryan submitted several of Janice's confirmed signatures, as well as her alleged signature on the "Shahs" appearance release. The signatures look very much alike.

Seacrest Productions said Janice's claim is a "far-fetched conspiracy" made against "reputable production and broadcast entities."