It's just a week into the new year and Ryan Seacrest is already in a free fall… literally.

While hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Tuesday morning, the media personality attempted to grab an oversized golden ball falling from the rafters. While reaching up and leaning backward, Ryan's stool toppled over with him in it.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Staffers and Kelly were quick to rush to him and express concern. Ryan seemed to be laughing at the incident while on the ground, even getting up, grabbing the ball and hoisting it over his head.

"I got it," he said triumphantly as the crowd cheered. A relieved Kelly quickly said, "He's fine."

Hardly embarrassed by the fall, Ryan tweeted out video of the incident, as well.

"First fumble of the new season," he captioned the video. "Hope I make the playoffs…."

Commenters on Twitter laughed along with Ryan, with several noting that they, too, are clumsy at times.