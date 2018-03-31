Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola cites "Toxic Situations" as reason why she decided not to do 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'
Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is letting fans know why exactly she has chosen not to join her former cast mates on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."
The reality TV star took to her Instagram to open up in a post on Friday, explaining her decision.
"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," Sammi, 31, wrote, adding, "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."
Gicancola admits however that making the choice to not join the roommates was a difficult one.
"However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies," she expalined. "I've decided to focus on me, my future, and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I've just decided to live my life for me these days."
Sammi did not forget to thank her loyal fans and remind them of her appreciation for all their support.
"Also I am forever grateful and thankful for all of you!!!" she said. "Special shout out to my fans, but I'm not going anywhere! Follow me and stay tuned. You never know what I could be up to NEXT!"
In the caption she wrote: "I love you guys! Thank you all so much for your DMs, comments, messages & kind words. I read them all and am forever grateful and thankful for you guys!! ♥️☺️ #MyFansRock #ShoutOutToALLofYou stay tuned.. I'm not going anywhere 😏."