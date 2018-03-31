Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is letting fans know why exactly she has chosen not to join her former cast mates on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

Getty Images for VH1 & Logo Comm

The reality TV star took to her Instagram to open up in a post on Friday, explaining her decision.

"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," Sammi, 31, wrote, adding, "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."

Gicancola admits however that making the choice to not join the roommates was a difficult one.

"However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies," she expalined. "I've decided to focus on me, my future, and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I've just decided to live my life for me these days."

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

Sammi did not forget to thank her loyal fans and remind them of her appreciation for all their support.

"Also I am forever grateful and thankful for all of you!!!" she said. "Special shout out to my fans, but I'm not going anywhere! Follow me and stay tuned. You never know what I could be up to NEXT!"

In the caption she wrote: "I love you guys! Thank you all so much for your DMs, comments, messages & kind words. I read them all and am forever grateful and thankful for you guys!! ♥️☺️ #MyFansRock #ShoutOutToALLofYou stay tuned.. I'm not going anywhere 😏."