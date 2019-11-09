Sarah Hyland is undergoing a tattoo removal.

The "Modern Family" star recently took to her Instagram stories to share the painful process of tattoo removal. In the posts, the 28-year-old wears protective goggles and makes a pained face as celebrity favorite Nurse Jamie removes the ink. "Oof…that hurt. Spicy," she says in the video.

It appears, based on Nurse Jamie's position, that Hyland was having a butt tattoo removed. She has previously showed off a purple dinosaur tattoo on her butt — matching that of bestie Katie Welch. "We believe in dinosaurs #dinobootybabies," she captioned the 2017 Instagram post.

This isn't the actress' only tattoo. Hyland, who got engaged to "Bachelor in Paradise" star Wells Adams in July, has, among others, an arrow between her shoulder blades and a geometric shape on her ribcage. She posted about that ink in 2017. "The best way out is always through"- Robert Frost. Symbolism by @_dr_woo_ for one of my favorite quotes," she wrote on Instagram, tagging celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo.