Taylor Swift reunited with one of the most high-profile members of her squad during her "Reputation" world tour stop at the Pasadena Rose Bowl in California on May 19 -- Selena Gomez!

Christopher Polk / TAS18 / Getty Images

Selena joined Taylor on stage to sing her own hit, "Hands to Myself," with a little help from the blonde pop star.

Before Taylor shared a clip of them belting it out while both clad in black sequins, she teased Selena's appearance in her Instagram Stories with some footage of them palling around during sound check.

"We have a special guest on hand. Ooooh, look who it is!" Taylor said. "It's me," Selena revealed, showing her face.

Taylor then explained, "We're gonna go sing 'Hands to Myself,' which is a[n] absolutely iconic bop." Selena chimed in, "Yes, Taylor loves that one and I love her for loving it." Added Taylor: "It's my favorite song."

@taylorswift / Instagram

Taylor later posted a photo of herself duetting with Selena, captioning it, "To the person I could call at any time of day, who has been there no matter what... you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you. I love you, and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too."

But Selena wasn't the only special guest at the show: Taylor later took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself with audience members Julia Roberts, Amber Rose and Rebel Wilson.

@taylorswift / Instagram

She also shared a photo of herself with Bill Nye the Science Guy and her second special on-stage guest of the evening: South Africa-born pop star Troye Sivan.

@taylorswift / Instagram

"Rose Bowl night two, we actually have two special guests," Taylor teased earlier in the day on her Instagram Stories. "And this next artist is somebody I'm so obsessed with. I'm, like, super-fan No. 1 of this guy." She then shared some footage of herself at sound check and performing in-concert with Troye.

One night earlier, Taylor welcomed another special guest to the stage at the Rose Bowl for her first date at the stadium venue: Shawn Mendes, who'd previously opened for her on her "1989" tour. On May 18, Taylor and Shawn performed his big hit "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" together.

She later posted a clip of it on Instagram.