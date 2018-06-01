Shailene Woodley could trade Hollywood for Washington, D.C. one day in the near future.

The actress said she's been giving some serious thought to a career in politics.

"I don't think I'll be running in 2020, but [politics is] never something I would rule out," she told PorterEdit.

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Shailene has a well-documented history of getting involved when it comes to her political beliefs. She was actually arrested in 2016 while protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota. The project was highly controversial as it impeded on sacred burial ground and the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

After that, she decided to retreat from the public spotlight a bit.

"After Standing Rock I had this moment where so many people wanted me to do something and I had to take a step back," she said. "I was a very serious woman for so long, I didn't allow myself the frivolous nature of being a human being and having human experiences."

Neilson Barnard / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

Shailene even considered quitting acting all together, but then "Big Little Lies" fell into her lap.

"There was a point in my life, right before 'Big Little Lies,' where I had hit a wall with acting," she said. "I felt it was time to do something different. I called my agents and said, 'Please don't send me any more scripts; I need to explore other avenues.' They respected me and didn't send me anything for almost a year until 'Big Little Lies.' I didn't know what it was or who was involved, I just said, 'Thanks, I'm still not interested.' [Then] I read it, fell in love with it, and Laura [Dern], who I had worked with on 'The Fault in Our Stars,' called me and that was really the push."

HBO/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The idea that Shailene could begin a political life at some point isn't anything new. In speaking to the New York Times last summer, she said, "There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, 'Huh, maybe I'll run for Congress in a couple years.' And you know what? I'm not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I'm young."