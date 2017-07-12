Flaunt it if you got it! In June, Tia Mowry revealed that she had dropped 20 pounds, and she's now showing off her new body.

The former "Sister, Sister" actress took to Instagram on July 11 to showcase her fit physique.

"I love me," she wrote, alongside an image of her in a two-piece, "And that's all that matters! Ps, this photo is NOT photoshopped one bit!"

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Tia has been open about her body and her weight loss of late. In 2016, she said she suffered from endometriosis and it was affecting her efforts to try and get pregnant. She then changed her diet, eliminating "processed, packaged" foods and replacing them with fruits, vegetables, seeds and whole grains.

She even wrote a book about her diet.

In June, she shared a selfie in which acknowledged the weight loss.

"I've lost 20 pounds! Many asked how? Diet and cooking out of my cook book #wholenewyou," she captioned the photo on June 20.

In her book, the actress said it was the "Sister, Sister" set that led her down the wrong path when it came to food. There, she said, she ate candy, cookies and potato chips. From there, she opted for diet pills to counteract her poor diet choices.

"I didn't feel fat, but the pressure of being on television and wanting to look sexy and beautiful took over," she wrote in her book. "I'm not proud of it. I got skinny, true, but the pills caused my heart to race, and I knew in my gut that I was hurting myself."