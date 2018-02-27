Sterling K. Brown is staying tight-lipped about the final three episodes of "This Is Us."

The 41-year-old actor told Wonderwall.com that Kate and Toby's bachelor-bachelorette party was "one of the more fun episodes" to film but was adamant that "what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas."

"I can't say too much because, as you know, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. ... 'Magic Mike' makes an appearance. There's some interesting things. Randall and Beth aren't necessarily seeing eye-to-eye on this Vegas trip. They have to work through it over the course of the episode," Sterling shared while promoting his partnership with Clorox and Thrive Collective, a non-profit that provides programs for at-risk youth.

Diane Bondareff / Invision/AP

The actor helped reveal the transformation of a former school into a new arts and mentoring center for children in Harlem on Feb. 27.

As if filming a hit TV show and making time to help others weren't enough, Sterling is also starring in one of this year's biggest films: "Black Panther." The 2018 Marvel movie was released to critical acclaim and has already grossed more than $700 million worldwide.

The film, which stars a predominantly African and African-American cast, is vital for expanding the conversation of diversity in Hollywood, Sterling says.

"Before the L.A. premiere of 'Black Panther,' [director Ryan] Coogler and our producers were out on stage and they were introducing the cast. And in introducing us, before the movie even started, the crowd erupted in a standing ovation. That's the type of thing ... people normally wait until they get a chance to see the movie [before deciding] whether or not they're going to stand up for you or not. But that's just how hungry people were to see themselves in this particular format," Sterling told us.

"You know, superheroes have been reserved for folks that don't necessarily look like us. To get the big-screen treatment from Marvel with a predominantly African and African-American cast ... I think what Marvel has shown us in doing so, not only does it embolden the community it's being represented by, but it shows people on an universal level we have more in common than we actually thought," he continued.

The details of Sterling's role in "Black Panther" --he plays King T'Chaka's brother, N'Jobu -- were purposely kept under wraps until the film's release on Feb. 16, says the actor.

"It was supposed to be a surprise. They did not want to let the cat out of the bag -- in terms of how my character was related to Killmonger -- because it would have given part of the story away. I think they were as protective as they could possibly be with regards to how I functioned," he shared.

In addition to filming one of the hottest shows on television, starring in the biggest movie of the year and being scheduled to host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time ever on March 10, Sterling is also an Emmy winner and recent Golden Globe and SAG Award winner.

Str/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Some may say that the 41 year old's success is overdue, but he argues that it's right on time.

"I feel like, on all fronts, I am incredibly blessed and fortunate. Sometimes people ask me, 'Are you upset that it look so long for things to transpire?' And I say, 'No, everything happens in its own time,'" he shared. "This was exactly the time for this to be happening. I think people who had success earlier on in life, sometimes it's too much to handle too soon. I thank God for all the struggles and hardships that I've had that have allowed me to come to this place to be able to enjoy it as much as I can."

So what's next for the accomplished actor? Sterling said reaching EGOT (Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony) winner status would be nice, but right now he's satisfied with giving back to the community and spending quality time with his wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, and their two sons.

"Who wouldn't want to have an EGOT or something like that and be amongst those amazing people? But honestly, the biggest challenge moving forward is maintaining a sense of balance -- making sure that everyone receives the time that they need -- whether that's my wife and kids, my family, my friends -- and then also being able to use this platform to give something back to the community that has served me," he said. "To give back to the youth arts center … knowing that I can use my platform to be of service to something that's doing good in the world -- that, I want to do more of that."