"Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki was arrested in Austin, Texas, after getting into altercations inside and outside of a nightclub.

TMZ posted video of the actor getting physical with another man outside a lounge called Stereotype, an establishment Jared is known to frequent. However, that man is reportedly a friend who was apparently trying to calm Jared down. The actor was seen putting the friend in a headlock.

The outside altercation resulted from another incident that went down inside, reports claim.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that the actor allegedly struck a bartender at Stereotype in the face. The incident escalated when the the general manager of the lounge got involved, and Jared allegedly stuck him in the face, too.

After police arrived and restrained him, Jared allegedly flashed cash to the police.

Jared was eventually booked into jail on two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication. Bond is set at $15,000.

The actor is known to turn up at Stereotype often, and there is even suspicion that he's possibly an investor. Last year he touted the grand opening on his social media. Local reports out of Austin claim he actually owns the place. There could be some validity to the ownership claims, too, as he and fellow "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles own several business in the area.