In her upcoming movie "Worthless," Tara Reid takes on the issue of bullies and body shaming. Unfortunately, the topic rings very close to home for her.

"Bullying is such a big deal these days and it's something I very much personalized with," Tara told E! News. "In my life, I've had a lot of bullying and I know what that feels like and how much it hurt."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

She's been burned on multiple fronts, like other victims of bullying.

"What people don't realize is that there's so much kinds of bullying: Social media bullying, cyber bullying, physical bullying, mental bullying," she said, "there's different kinds and today it's so bad that people are committing suicide and overdosing."

For Tara, she wants viewers to learn something valuable from the upcoming film.

"I think this movie could affect a lot of people and really think twice before you have something negative to bully on someone," she said. "One word can change someone's life."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

While Tara has carved out a nice career in Hollywood, she sees "Worthless" as perhaps her most important project.

Photographer Group / Splash News

"I've definitely felt bullying in my life. With media or press or just different things in my life," she told E!. "People always say I don't eat. I eat all the time. They call me scary skinny. You're my friend; everyone knows I eat more than anyone. I'm just a thin girl."

She added, "The body shaming that is going on right now is to a degree that is so bad for girls and I really relate to that and I understand that so this movie meant a lot to me."