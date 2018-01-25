Everyone loved Taryn Manning's SAG Awards dress. Everyone except for Taryn Manning, that is!

Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"The Orange Is the New Black" actress earned raves for the Adrianna Papell gown with a high-low hemline that she wore during the Los Angeles-based award show on Jan. 21.

The sleeveless black number, which she wore with white pointy-toe Aquazzura pumps with ankle straps, retails for $199 at Macy's, where it's also available in royal blue.

Taryn seemed pleased enough with her look on Jan. 22 when she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself on the red carpet.

In the caption, she thanked each of the brands who contributed to her look, including Adrianna Papell, and the stylist who brought the whole thing together.

"Thank you @sagawards #24 thank you #adriannapapell #aquazurra #kimberlymcdonald #ricardobasta #gabrielandco @merricures @chaunielle_brown @zogalistwins @orensegal1 #sagawards xoxo," she captioned the shot of herself.

But by Jan. 24, Taryn was singing a different tune when a TMZ cameraman caught up with her at an airport in Los Angeles.

"I saw your dope $200 dress. That's so cool," the cameraman tells the actress, who responds, "Shut up!" in a video published on the website on Jan. 25.

When the photog asks why, she replies, "You know why!"

"You wanna know why? Because that way other people can buy [it]," she continues. "Did you say my $200 dress? Is that what you said?"

"Yeah, it was cool," he says.

"No, it's not," says Taryn. "It's whack. It's whack that the stylist didn't tell me that. But now everybody else can afford it. So that's what's cool about it, but it still sucks for me."

Continues the actress, "I wanna be in, like, a superstar gown."

"The designer got a lot of press," she concludes. "She should pay me a lot of money."

Taryn's "OITNB" co-star Jolene Purdy and "The Big Sick" actress Zenobia Shroff also donned gowns by Adrianna Papell during the SAG Awards, though neither of them have bit back about being dressed in the affordable fashion brand.