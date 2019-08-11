Taylor Swift was clearly excited about receiving 10 nominations at the upcoming 2019 MTV VMAs. So much so, she basically broke the Internet letting loose at a party to celebrate her nods on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Partygoer A'keria Davenport, a former contestant on "Rupal's Drag Race," captured footage of Taylor dancing wildly to her own song, "You Need to Calm Down."

The clip quickly went viral, with many fans speculating that she enjoyed a few cocktails prior to the inhibition-free dance session. Though it's unclear if she was in fact drinking, Taylor does pretend to take a shot out of an imaginary glass while singing the lyrics, "But you're takin' shots at me like it's Patron."

In the video, which also features a cameo from "Orange is the New Black" actress Laverne Cox, she proceeds to act out the words from her hit song, messing up her hair and rolling her head around in circles.

Taylor jammed out to another hit, "Dancing On My Own," with A'keria and kept the party going into the night.

"Not dancing on my own," he captioned a second clip. "Dancing with my baby @taylorswift."

Swifties starting churning out hysterical memes soon after her dance-off hit the web.

"When someone wakes me up from a nap," one fan tweeted alongside a blurry shot of Taylor with her hair a wreck.

Taylor, who's slated to release her seventh studio album called "Lover" on Aug. 23, was also joined at the party by Panic! at the Disco front man Brandon Urie.

The duo's song and music video together for "ME!" received multiple nominations at the VMAs, including Best Collaboration, Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography.

Brandon's wife, Sarah Urie, shared a group photo from the bash with Taylor, music manager Joel Little and choreographer Robert Green (far right).