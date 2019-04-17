Taylor Swift didn't exactly go for a delicate look while posing for the Time 100 issue — in fact, the look came with a $7,000 price tag.

Page Six noted that the singer donned a baby blue cashmere sweater by Khaite, which rings in at $660 and a heart-shaped gold, opal and diamond ring from Jennifer Meyer, costing $4,750. Then, inside the issue, Taylor donned a pink Stella McCartney dress that carries a $2,150 price tag.

Granted, the clothes were likely donated for the shoot, but Taylor can certainly afford them. In summer 2018, Forbes said Taylor's net worth was in the $320 million neighborhood.

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

The Time 100 issue is an annual list of the world's most influential people.

Inside the issue, Shawn Mendes, who opened for Taylor during her 1989 tour, wrote, "Taylor makes the job of creating music for millions of people look easy. It all comes from her—her belief in magic and love, and her ability to be as honest and raw as possible. She's the master of putting the perfect amount of thought into not overthinking, and that's why her music connects so well."

He added, "Taylor makes anyone older feel young again and anyone young feel they can do anything. It's so rare and so special. If there is one thing I want to achieve in my career and life, it's that."

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

While posting a picture of the issue to her Instagram on Wednesday, Taylor noted that she didn't know Shawn would be penning an essay about her.

"Well this is AWESOME. Thank you @time ," she captioned the Instagram. "Thank you [photographer] @paridukovic and thank you for your unbelievably kind words @shawnmendes (I had no idea you were writing this and just found out when I saw this!!)"