There's nothing like payback when it comes from George Clooney.

In a new interview, Tina Fey talked about the hilarious and wicked way the movie star got back at her after she made a joke at his expense when she and Amy Poehler hosted the Golden Globes in 2014.

"'Gravity' is nominated for best film," Tina told the audience while on-stage at the Beverly Hilton hotel, name-checking George's hit sci-fi movie co-starring Sandra Bullock. "It's the story of how George Clooney would rather float away into space and die than spend one more minute with a woman his own age."

George laughed -- but then the notorious Hollywood prankster plotted a devious payback involving another star.

"He did like a whole revenge thing on us," Tina told People and Entertainment Weekly editorial director Jess Cagle in a SiriusXM Town Hall broadcast while promoting her "Mean Girls" Broadway musical on May 9. "Like, he did all these George Clooney pranks on me and Amy."

Tina and Amy had also cracked a joke at Matt Damon's expense during their monologue. "Matt Damon is here for [the HBO TV movie] 'Behind the Candelabra,'" Amy said. "Matt, on any other night, in any other room, you would be a big deal, but tonight, and don't take this the wrong way, you're basically a garbage person."

George took advantage of his buddy being zinged. As Tina said in the SiriusXM interview, "He sent me this letter that was supposedly from Matt Damon [saying] that he was upset with us about a joke we had done."

"We lived in fear of [being pranked by George]," she added, making it clear they actually loved it.

"He went and had stationary made with Matt Damon's [name] on it," Tina explained, and wrote a note in which "Matt" complained about the garbage person joke. (In February 2014, George admitted on "Good Morning America" that he'd sent Tina a letter masquerading as Matt that said, "Dear Tina, I may sound like a hypocrite because I laughed at the jokes about George and about Leo [DiCaprio] but they're kind of known for that and, you know, when you called me a garbage man, you know, it really hurt me and my kid calls me a garbage man now.'")

Unsure if the letter from Matt was real, to hedge her bets, Tina sent the real Matt two gifts. "I sent two giant fruit baskets to Matt Damon being like, 'Here's one in case this is real, I'm super-sorry,' and then [another one] like, 'Here's one in case this is a prank,'" she explained.

The "Good Will Hunting" Oscar winner "was like, 'My wife's mad theres so much fruit!'" Tina quipped.

George has previously shared what the note Tina and Amy sent Matt -- his longtime buddy and frequent co-star -- said. "If your note is part of some George Clooney prank, as I very strongly suspect it is, you A-list amateurs are going to have to step it the f--- up. We are not some easily confused starlets here. We are grown-a--, professional comedians. Please accept this fruit as a token of our sincerity. Best wishes, Elizabeth Tina Fey, Amy 'Boston' Poehler," he told "GMA."

At the next year's Golden Globes in 2015, Tina and Amy got back at George with another great joke when they compared his accomplishments to those of his wife, Amal Clooney. "George Clooney married Amal Alamuddin this year," Tina said on stage at the award show, where George was set to be honored with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille prize. "Amal is a human rights lawyer who worked on the Enron case, was an adviser to Kofi Annan regarding Syria, and was selected to a three-person U.N. commission investigating rules of war violations in the Gaza Strip. So tonight, her husband is getting a lifetime achievement award."