As far as throwbacks go, Tori Spelling won the day.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish her former "90210" costar Jennie Garth happy birthday, but she did so by sharing an old image of the two ladies in 80s-inspired spandex workout gear.

"Don't ever underestimate women in spandex! Today is a very special day to me... it's my BFF4LIFE @jenniegarth Birthday! I ❤️ you Jennifer Eve with all my heart & soul," Tori captioned a series of images. "You've held my hand and heart since we were teens and thru life you have been my constant. Thru ups and downs and all around we are stuck like glue!"

She included the hashtags: #sisters4life #oldladiesinrockers #MadandHelen #kellyanddonna #mysterysolved🔎 #our2ndchapterwillbeourfinest.

Other images show the two women appearing on TV shows together, holding up pink toy guns, and, yes, there's also an image of them from "Beverly Hills, 90210."

The two women often speak about their love for one another. Earlier this year, there was a report that the women were working on a new series based off their hugely popular 90s show.

Derek Storm / Splash News

People magazine said the ladies would be "playing exaggerated version of themselves" in the "90210"-inspired series.

Last year, on "National BFF Day," Tori detailed why Jennie is her best friend on Instagram.

"Someone who has seen you thru your bad years ( teens, boyfriends, and hair) and your good years ( marriage, motherhood, and middle age(?)) and still ❤️'s you... that person is truly your best friend," Tori said. "I love you @jenniegarth You make me strong, and I make you soft. Best friends complete each other…"