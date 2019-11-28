The Black Eyed Peas performed at the Macy's Day Parade on Thanksgiving… but did they really?

Many took to Twitter on Thursday morning to express their disappointment that Fergie was not with the hip hop group while they performed during the annual New York City celebration.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

"I'm sorry... I know band members change, but the Black Eyed Peas without Fergie?" one person noted. Another said, "How they gonna have the black eyed peas perform WITHOUT fergie?"

"First of all, its not 'the black-eyed peas' without Fergie," another added. "Yall a different band without her. Like 'sublime with rome', you should change your name to 'black-eyed peas without Fergie.'"

Shutterstock

A few on social media combatted the common sentiment, noting that the group was actually around before Fergie joined it in 2002.

In 2017, Fergie left the group and launched a solo career. The Peas released an album the following year without the Duchess.

"Fergie is family and will always be a Pea," Peas member Will.I.Am said at the time. "She is focused on her solo album which we fully support."