The stars of USA's "Unsolved" gathered for the Los Angeles premiere on Feb. 23 where they discussed their experience filming the show and the importance of Tupac and Biggie's untimely murders.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The '90s rappers were both shot and killed by unknown assailants over 20 years ago and their cases remain unsolved to this day. Many have speculated that the Los Angeles Police Department may have been involved, a challenge that star Josh Duhmael said he was eager to take on head first.

"My takeaway is that yeah, they were some cops that were doing some shady stuff but there were also cops that were doing everything they could to bring justice, and it's not as black and white as it may seem," he said.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Executive producer and 'Unsolved' director Anthony Hemingway shared Josh's sentiments. He told Wonderwall.com that the show portrays the investigation in an objective, but thrilling way.

"I think the best way that this story could have been told is through the investigation itself. Those investigations forced them, and forces us as a viewer, to learn how to see people...hopefully [the show] can help prevent senseless murders like this from happening."

Regina King--who began her career in a host of '90s TV shows and movies--told us that although she's not starring in the project, "Unsolved" represents closure for her generation.

The "American Crime" star, who worked with Tupac in 1993's "Poetic Justice", elaborated that many entertainers and fans were heavily impacted by the death of Tupac and Biggie.

"For my generation I think it's going to help those who have not received closure finally decide that 'I'm going to have to accept that these murders are not going to be solved.' I think it'll help people--I don't want to say be okay with it--but find closure."

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Josh, who plays Los Angeles Detective Greg Kading in the show, told Wonderwall.com that growing up in North Dakota he wasn't too invested in the East Cost, West Coast beef.

"It was hard for me to go East or West Coast. It was like 'why can't all just get along,'" he said with a laugh. "I couldn't have been more in between, but growing up I always had an affinity for the West Coast...so [I liked] Tupac originally. I got to know more about Biggie and the guy was a genius. I lived in New York for a few years so I really got to learn more about that culture as well. At the end of the day, these guys were just so brilliant they were taken from us way too young."

After walking the red carpet at the star-studded premiere, cast and crew members headed inside Hollywood's Avalon nightclub for a screening of the first episode of the show.

The screening was followed by a high-energy performance from '90s hip-hop greats Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Busta Rhymes.