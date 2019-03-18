"Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent is an alcoholic.

The reality TV star has been open about her substance abuse issues in the past, but on Sunday she came clean on her Instagram Story about her intense struggles with alcohol, crediting Bill Wilson, the co-founder of the Alcoholics Anonymous 12-Step program, will helping her.

"I'm feeling very inspired. I have a heart that is very full right now. Five months ago, I came to the realization that I am an alcoholic, and I am now a friend of Bill W.," she said. "You will never know how much this program means to me. [It] has given me new life. I will never, ever preach to anybody. I'll only speak from my own experiences. I encourage everyone to live their best life."

Being sober helps her been a "right frame of mind," she said.

"Every single day is truly incredible," she said. "When I'm having the roughest day I could possibly have, I know I can see that light."

While discussing her sobriety, she got emotional while speaking about her father Kent Burningham, who unexpectedly died last April.

"I'm so grateful that I have this program and that I can mourn him," she said. "The program has allowed me to sit down and remember my dad in a clear frame of mind, and remember what he brought to my life, what he meant to me, what he taught me."