Victoria Beckham's "secret project" is starting to take shape.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

On Monday, the singer-turned-fashion icon posted several videos and photos to Instagram and couldn't seem to hide her excitement while teasing the project, which appears to be a beauty line currently under the name Victoria Beckham Beauty.

"So today I am on set shooting content for something I've been working on for a long time," she said in an Instagram video. "I am so so excited. I cannot wait to share. I can't believe it's finally here. I have been working on this secret project for a long long time. You're gonna love it. Coming very very soon."

She captioned the video "#VictoriaBeckhamBeauty Coming soon, I'm so excited!!"

The mother of four later shared another image from the set of the project in which she is seen in a silk robe with black gel under her eyes.

In all her images, she used the hashtags "Clean Beauty" and "Not Perfect."

Perhaps Victoria's happiest moment came when her daughter, Harper, who turns 8 this week, visited her on set.

"Today I had a little guest on set!," the former Spice Girl captioned a sweet shot. "Shooting #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty with mummy 💕kisses."

Victoria's company website currently features a "Beauty" page, but no other information.