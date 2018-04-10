Vivica A. Fox has not only made peace with her ex 50 Cent, she's also not ruled out the idea of dating him again.

The actress and the rapper dated in the early 2000s and had more public feuds than anyone can count. She once called him lackluster in the bedroom, and he once said she had a "really bad boob job."

NY Daily News via Getty Images

On Tuesday, though, Vivica told Wendy Williams that the war of words is over.

"We're good and we always will be good," she said. "I was very attracted to him, still am."

She even said that she's open to the idea of dating 50 again.

"We would start as friends," Vivica said. "We can start as friends and who knows? Never say never."

Rex USA

Considering their past, the fact that Vivica can even get to this point with her ex is surprising.

"Last year there was definitely some misconceptions that were out about our relationship," she said, before citing her book "Every Day I'm Hustling," which was not kind to 50.

"At the time I was writing the book and it was before we made peace," she said. "And I just wanted to clarify."

In her book, she called his bedroom abilities "PG-13."

"Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him," she wrote, adding that it was "cherished and special."

In speaking to Wendy on April 10, she said she and 50 had something real and were "very much" in love when they dated.

She added, "I think the reason that it's haunted me for such a long time is I found out later that he wanted to propose to me."