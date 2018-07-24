Sometimes, the treatment can feel worst than the injury.

To cope with the painful fallout that often comes with wearing heels, Jennifer Garner subjected herself to an excruciating 30 seconds of more pain.

She soaked her feet in an ice bath in a bucket in her kitchen and captured the whole thing on video, then shared it with her 2.3 million Instagram followers. "When you tweak your foot (high heels 🤷🏻‍♀️) but don't want to miss your workout... #iceit #wuss #spraytanliveson🚫👠☃️," she captioned the uncomfortable clip.

But in typical Jen style, she also pokes fun at herself for being reluctant to try the ice bath for fear it could destroy her golden glow. "Eye of the tiger," she breathlessly tells the camera, then quips, "What if my spray tan comes off?" before descending into laughter.

Finally, she growls at herself, "Come on! Come on! Man up!" as she dunks her feet inside the frigid bucket bath and proceeds to grimace, cringe and count down until the half-a-minute treatment is over.

The clip had garnered (pun intended) nearly a million views just 13 hours after she posted it late on July 23.

It's unclear if she took the plunge and tried the ice bath the same day she shared the video, but if she did, it appears the treatment worked, as Jen was photographed in workout gear including blue sneakers and leggings the same day.

The 46-year-old actress and mother-of-three is a devoted fan of keeping fit by following the Body By Simone method and rarely skips a workout. Last fall while getting ready for her intense role in the upcoming action film "Peppermint," the "Alias" alum shared her routine on Instagram.

"Recipe for Turning A Mom Back into Action Lady: Take one mama ADD daily dose 1 hr ❤️ @bodybysimone ❤️ 1.5 hr ⭐️Stunt Team ⭐️ 50 cups of coffee and 3 min Cryotherapy Good luck everybody!" she captioned a video clip of herself getting caffeinated, doing ballet stretches, training on a trampoline, throwing punches, practicing falls and generally kicking butt before standing in, yes a cryotherapy tank.