Forget charades, Exploding Kittens and Cards Against Humanity. Kathy Griffin's game night has yours beat.

The comedian shared a playful video of herself and pal Kate Beckinsale, 45, stripped down to brightly colored two-piece swimsuits and matching high-heeled ankle boots as they fiercely battled it out during a weekend "bikini contest."

Chelsea Lauren / REX / Shutterstock; Anthony Harvey / REX / Shutterstock / .

But according to Kathy, 57, it was no contest -- because she took Kate down!

"Last night, I hosted gay game night at my home. I love @KateBeckinsale, but she's never had any real competition in the beauty department," Kathy captioned the amazing clip, which she shared on Aug. 11. "I decided to challenge her to a bikini contest. Let me tell you...she still doesn't know what hit her. Sorry Kate."

The women can be seen descending the stairs at Kathy's house, walking past a curious dog, striking their best model poses then strutting through the large foyer holding hands while Drake's "In My Feelings" plays. Once they make it closer to a group of pals waiting at the end of their mock runway, they stage a cat fight complete with pushing and shoving before both triumphantly climb the stairs, heads held high, as friends cheer and chuckle.

The women elicited praise for their bikini modeling skills from stars like Colton Haynes and Debra Messing in the comments, "Entertainment Tonight" reported.

Both women look so amazing, they actually could be bikini models. In July, Kate's trainer of the last five years, Gunnar Peterson, told Us Weekly that Kate works hard to look as good as she does. "When she's in town, she's [working out] five to six days a week and she's no joke," he told Us. "I mean, she's definitely a do-your-own sets, do-your-own stunts kind of girl. She gets through it. She can do it with a poker face. But she is working."

In 2016, Kate -- who did goat yoga to celebrate her most recent birthday in July -- told Shape she, like everyone, laments going to the gym, then feels better for it. "I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, b---- about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave," she explained.

In June 2018, Kathy gave fans some insight into how she stays in such great shape. "No personal trainer! I go for a long walk every day and swim when I can!" she tweeted when someone asked about who trains her.

Back in 2013, Kathy talked to Redbook about how she stayed slim and in shape, revealing what she ate in a typical day at the time. She had an egg-white scramble with cheese, tomatoes and turkey bacon plus half a bagel with butter for breakfast. "I don't trust margarine," she said.

After a 90-minute hike -- something she did every day at the time -- she drank a smoothie made with orange juice, berries, a banana and a mango. Lunch was a favorite salad -- greens, turkey bacon, almonds, Parmesan, dried cranberries, avocado and ginger dressing. "I eat my lunch salad out of a mixing bowl -- it's literally my salad bucket," she said.

Dinner was a cup of spaghetti with sauce and a Diet Coke. She snacked on guacamole before a comedy show in the evening, then indulged with a Rice Krispie treat at midnight.