North West took a page from aunt Kendall Jenner's book and hit the catwalk on Sept. 22 for her first runway modeling show.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Mom Kim Kardashian West was front (row) and center capturing iPhone video of 5-year-old North strutting up and down a glittery runway during the L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Saturday. Kim posted it to her Instagram Story -- clips were picked up and shared by Instagram fan site @KimKardashianSnap.

North was dressed as Thrilla -- a character inspired by Michael Jackson's "Thriller" album and video who wears a red leather jacket, white socks and black loafers -- for her runway debut at the event, which celebrated the launch of the brand's new L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise toy line. She also carried a black Cult Gaia Ark clutch.

"North is completely obsessed with L.O.L. Surprise! already, so when we found out there was going to be an L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise Fashion show, she absolutely had to be involved," Kim said in a statement published by Harper's Bazaar. "She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll."

TMZ reported that a few other celebs' kids also walked in the fashion show. Sara Foster's daughter Valentina Haas, 7, participated, according to TMZ, and Busy Philipps' daughter Cricket Silverstein, 5, was there dressed as L.O.L. Surprise! character Super B.B. The actress posted a photo of Cricket dressed in her gear holding a sign that read, "So many feels."

People magazine reported that Kim and North hooked up with the L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show through stylist Simone Harouche, who served as the event's creative director and designed all the adorable little looks.

North made her print modeling debut two months ago alongside her mom and grandmother Kris Jenner as part of Fendi's #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign marking the 10th anniversary launch of the brand's famed Peekaboo bag.