Wayne Newton is fighting with the new owner of his former home over items he and his wife left behind.

He's now asked a judge to decide who actually owns the property within the property.

KCR/Shutterstock

The 77-year-old initially purchased the home -- called the Casa de Shenandoah -- in Las Vegas in 1966. Over the years, he expanded the property and made it a legitimate estate, eventually consisting of 39.5 acres. In the summer of 2010, Wayne and his wife, Kathleen, sold the property, but leased it back to operate a museum displaying his personal things. They continued to live on property until June 2013.

RMV/REX/Shutterstock

The museum, located a few miles from the famed Las Vegas Strip, eventually closed in 2018, and a company called SmokeTree LLC purchased the estate last summer. Since then, Wayne and Kathleen have supposedly tried to get items from the estate, but SmokeTree claims that it owns not only the full estate and, but everything that comes with it, which includes Wayne's personal (and likely valuable) items.

NBC Las Vegas reported that Kathleen took to the witness stand to detail two things she definitely wants to get back from the home: her wedding dress and the tuxedo Wayne wore that day. Other things the Newtons want back include family photos, stage costumes and a large number of animals that were left on property.