Every night Charli XCX gets a front row seat to Taylor Swift's rabid fan base, and, to hear her tell it, those fans are wild!

"The Tay Tay fans are cray cray!," the singer told The Project. "They know how to party!"

Charli and Camila Cabello have been opening for Taylor over the course of her "Reputation" world tour. At one point of every show, during "Shake It Off," Taylor invites the two women to dance with her on stage.

"It was very scary. Because I don't really dance. I dance in my way, but I don't dance choreographed pop star routines," she said. "When we got there [Taylor] said, 'We're doing a choreographed dance routine' and I'm like, 'What? I'm freaking out!'"

Before Charli did that the first time, she needed a little, well, liquid courage, so she "pounded" champagne.

"I [drank] about the half the bottle and I was like, 'Ok, let's go!'" she said. "I got on stage and Camila was like leading me around… On film it's okay. I pull it off!"

During a tour stop in Nashville, Taylor told the crowd that she was especially proud of the tour because it features "three strong, badass women." She then invited Charli and Camila on stage to perform.

Charli and Camila seem to genuinely love Taylor, too. When the superstar announced who her "Reputation" opening acts were back in March, Camila said on Instagram, "On every level, this is a dream come true. As a fan, i'm going to be singing every song at the top of my lungs… as a friend, it's a GIANT SLEEPOVER."

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Camila said she and Taylor met through a mutual friend and initially bonded over heartbreak. Around that time, the "Havana" singer has just recently left her group Fifth Harmony, and the split was messy.

"[Taylor] sent me a breakup playlist and said, 'Come over. Let's talk about it,' " Camila said. "I think the Haim girls were there. It was, like, a girls-night thing."

Taylor's advice to Camila was to "just write it out."

It seemed to have worked. Referring to her debut LP "Camila," the singer said, "There were so many songs that didn't make my album that were just me getting it out."