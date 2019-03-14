Christina Hendricks has some pretty thin skin when it comes to social media, and that's why she doesn't use it.

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While appearing on "Busy Tonight," the "Good Girls" star said she's certain that trolls would get the best of her.

"I have a reaction to it. I think I'm very sensitive and I think I might get my feelings hurt," she said.

The "Mad Men" alum also said she fears she'd go down the Instagram rabbit hole too often.

"I think I might get obsessed and just go through people's lives all day long," she said.

David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

Busy, who is very active on social media, made a valid attempt to change Christina's mind, reading her positive tweets about her.

"I think Christina Hendricks might be the most beautiful person alive. I'm going to need to see her in person next to Idris Elba to be sure," one person said.

Another wrote, "Christina Hendricks in @nbcgoodgirls is so good and we are not talking about this enough."

Still, despite all the admiration, Christina said the chances of her joining the social media world are slim.