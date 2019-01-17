Kate Upton loves being a new mom to 2-month-old daughter Genevieve. But she's also, she admits, a little "jealous" of her model peers who've been shooting pictorials for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue -- the magazine that made covergirl Kate famous.

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Copper Fit

"I hear Sports Illustrated is shooting at all these fun locations currently and I'm feeling a little jealous," she told "Extra" correspondent Renee Bargh in an interview that hit the Internet on Jan. 16, "but I definitely could see myself going back."

Kate's started the journey to get back in swimsuit shape, doing daily 30-minute "STRONG 4 ME" workouts. "I do it right after I breastfeed when she is just going down for a nap and fit in a little me time too, because it's important to stay strong and stay energized while being a mom," Kate said, adding that she's been wearing high-waisted seamless compression leggings from Copper Fit -- she's a brand ambassador -- while exercising. "They've been a real friend to me post-baby," she explained.

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Copper Fit

Just a few weeks ago, Kate admitted in an Instagram post that she, like most people, has struggled to snap back. "Getting in a little cardio with a family beach walk. I'm not going to lie to you and tell you I've been working out and eating healthy. It's so hard over the holidays. Traveling and enjoying time with my family!" she explained in a photo caption. "I'm trying not to get down on myself. Instead use it as motivation to get right back at it! I have a long way to go to lose this baby weight but feeling determined for 2019!"

The model mama also got real about motherhood while chatting with "Extra," admitting that as much as she relishes being with Genevieve -- who "actually is a really good baby" -- she enjoys breaks too. "It's that weird mixture. I probably shouldn't be saying this, but it's kinda, like, nice to, like, bust out of the house a little bit, get away, but always sad. I always miss her," Kate explained.

At 2 months old, Genevieve looks a bit like Kate and a bit like her father, MLB pitcher Justin Verlander. "[She's] a really cute mixture of us both," said Kate, who also praised her athlete husband for being an involved dad (yes, he changes diapers). "It's so special and it makes me fall in love with him even more," she said. "[He's a] very hands-on, great dad!"

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The model, who's luckily sleeping through the night again already, also shared some details about how they settled on their little girl's name. "It's so high-pressure. We were going back and forth, even in the hospital we were going back and forth, and Justin had some real name-commitment issues," she said. Ultimately, Kate's choice won. "He knew that Genevieve was my favorite so I just left him to fill out the paperwork. I was like, I can't deal with that right now."