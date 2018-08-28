Woody Allen is taking a break from making movies, claims a new report.

Page Six's sources say the 82-year-old filmmaker -- who's made at least one movie a year for several decades -- is hitting pause, at least for now.

"Woody loves working. He never takes a vacation. But he will be taking time off this year until he can find a backer [for his next film]," a source told the New York Post's gossip column.

Woody's 48th movie, "A Rainy Day in New York" -- which stars Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, Jude Law, Diego Luna, Liev Schreiber, Rebecca Hall, Griffin Newman and more -- wrapped in November 2017 and is set to be released by Amazon before the end of 2018.

The writer-director does not have another movie ready to go for 2019, though, according to IMDB, he has an untitled project on the books for 2020. Page Six reports that Woody has yet to secure financing for that project.

"His movies don't make money," the source told Page Six. "For years, he's been going from one financier to another. He even went to Europe. But he's run out of options."

Though Amazon has a deal in place with Woody for at least three more movies, it might break the deal even if it means paying out his contract, The Hollywood Reporter claimed in January.

Woody's spokesman told the Post, "None of this is true."

It's no secret that Woody's reputation is no longer what it once was, especially in the wake of the #MeToo movement which, Page Six points out, was led in part by Woody's own son, journalist Ronan Farrow, whose reporting on the sexual misconduct of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein helped spark changes in Hollywood and won Ronan a Pulitzer Prize for public service.

"Woody always got great actors. Stars would work for scale because it gave them prestige, but with the #MeToo movement, he's toxic," a Hollywood producer told Page Six.

Woody -- who left longtime partner Mia Farrow for her adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, with whom he was having an affair -- has long denied daughter Dylan Farrow's repeated claims that he sexually abused her when she was a child.

But many stars have still sought to distance themselves from the filmmaker as Dylan's allegations gained renewed attention. Timothée, Rebecca and Griffin even announced that they will be donating their fees from "A Rainy Day in New York" to charities that support victims of sexual abuse, Page Six noted.