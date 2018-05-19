Media mogul Oprah Winfrey was part of the parade of top Hollywood names who attended the Royal Wedding. But in many ways this event was no different than others, as buses were provided for guests to be shuttled to the event, and Oprah and Serena rode them just like everyone else!

Ian West - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Oprah was one of the first to arrive at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19, followed by showstoppers like Idris Elba, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra. As the cameras rarely miss anything at events such as this, guests including Oprah and Serena alongside husband Alexis Ohanian, were spotted getting off shuttles that carried them from the security checkpoints to the chapel.

REX/Shutterstock

Winfrey's best friend and "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, teased about Oprah's journey into Windsor. "I said, 'Oprah has to ride the bus? Oprah is not a bus person. Has she been informed?!'"

600 guests attended the now historic event, although so far it has not been officially documented as to how many actually rode on the shuttles, which were provided by Kensington Palace.

ANDREW MATTHEWS / AFP/Getty Images

It seemed to be the last thing on Serena's mind though, as she documented plenty of fun moments on social media with her family, Alexis and their little baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

My 👑 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 19, 2018 at 2:32am PDT

Shuttle bus carriage or not, both looked stunning in pink, Williams in a Versace gown while Oprah opted for a Stella McCartney dress after she reportedly dealt with a bit of a wardrobe malfunction prior to the wedding, making it a last-minute switch. She had planned to go in white, but later decided for something more subtle. Hey, it's Oprah, she's got dresses on standby.

REX/Shutterstock

Shuttle buses, social media and wardrobe changes, in the end the wedding was a smash and the world welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a lunch reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II herself at St. George's Hall, where Elton John performed in honor of the newly married Royals.