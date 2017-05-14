Jim Parsons and graphic designer Todd Spiewak have made it official! The "Big Bang Theory" star and his boyfriend of 15 years said "I do" on Saturday, May 13, in New York at the Rainbow Room, according to the New York Post.

The couple was already dating when Jim came out in a New York Times profile in 2012 (he later told Out magazine he was glad there wasn't a lot of "hoopla" around his announcement). Two years later, when Ellen DeGeneres asked when the pair planned to tie the knot, Jim sounded hesitant, saying "you get so used to your life as it is."

Photo by Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for TNT

If he had cold feet, it probably wasn't because of Todd, though. In a sweet Instagram post last year, he shared a photo of Todd singing into a microphone. "I met this guy… 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest," he wrote, before joking, "One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn't do that back then hahaha!"

Clad in matching black and white tuxes, the couple was glowing in a photo a friend shared over the weekend to Todd's Instagram.

HUSBAND AND HUSBAND CONGRATULATIONS xxx #jimparsons #toddspiewak A post shared by Kennedy (@funwith_shamy) on May 14, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Jim's "Big Bang Theory" costars Kaley Cuoco and Mayim Bialik both attended the wedding. "Jim and Todd have said 'I do'," Kaley wrote alongside another photo on Instagram. "The happiness is overflowing!! Congratulations,@therealjimparsons and Todd Spiewak! May you have a lifetime of eternal happiness! 💗💗 ."

Congrats!