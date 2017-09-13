Josh and Anna Duggar welcomed their fifth child, a son they named Mason Garrett, on Sept. 12, they announced on the Duggar Family blog. He weighed in at 9 lbs 1 oz and measured at 22 inches long.

@annaduggar / Instagram

"We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar," the blog post reads. "Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him. The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing. We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you've shown us."

Mason joins Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 6, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 2. Like his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, Josh chose to begin all his children's names with the same letter.

The couple, who have been married for nearly 9 years, were notably rocked by two scandals in 2015. First, a police report surfaced, revealing that Josh was accused of inappropriately touching five underage girls as a teen. Three months later, a hack of the extramarital affair website, Ashley Madison, showed that Josh had a paid account on the site. He admitted to being unfaithful, and copped to a pornography addiction. In August 2015 he entered a faith-based treatment facility where he remained until March 2016.

The eldest Duggar and his wife shocked people when they announced they were expecting back in March. In a blog post they explained they'd been working to save their marriage and rebuild their lives as a family.

"As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year," they wrote. "Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!"

Mason is the 9th grandchild for Jim Bob and Michelle. Their daughter Jill has two sons, Israel and Samuel, with her husband Derick Dillard and Jessa has sons Spurgeon and Henry, with her husband Ben Seewald. A 10th grandchild is on the way, as their daughter Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth, announced they are expecting their first child last month.