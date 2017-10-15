Mayim Bialik is setting the record straight.

The star of "The Big Bang Theory" found herself at the center of controversy after she weighed in on Hollywood culture amid the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal in a New York Times op-ed published on Oct. 13 titled, "Being a feminist in Harvey Weinstein's world."

Apega/WENN.com

"Being told my @NYTimes piece resonated w/ so many. Also see some have taken my words out of the context of the Hollywood machine," she tweeted on Oct. 14, along with a graphic further explaining herself.

The graphic read, "I'm being told my N.Y. Times piece resonated with so many and I am beyond grateful for all of the feedback. I also see a bunch of people have taken my words out of the context of the Hollywood machine and twisted them to imply that God forbid I would blame a woman for her assault based on her clothing or behavior.

"Anyone who knows me and my feminism knows that's absurd and not at all what this piece was about. It's so sad how vicious people are being when I basically live to make things better for women. I am doing a Facebook live with the N.Y. Times Monday morning. Let's discuss it then."

In her op-ed, she talked in part about experiencing "the upside of not being a 'perfect ten'" and said that "as a proud feminist with little desire to diet, get plastic surgery or hire a personal trainer, I have almost no personal experience with men asking me to meetings in their hotel rooms."

She continued, "Those of us in Hollywood who don't represent an impossible standard of beauty have the 'luxury' of being overlooked and, in many cases, ignored by men in power unless we can make them money."

She also made it clear she'd always "had an uncomfortable relationship with being employed in an industry that profits on the objectification of women."

The former "Blossom" star, who has a doctorate in neuroscience from UCLA as well as four Emmy nominations, also talked about her personal choices in terms of how she dresses and acts around men -- which rubbed some women the wrong way. "I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don't act flirtatiously with men as a policy," she wrote.

She explained she understands these choices "might feel oppressive to many young feminists. Women should be able to wear whatever they want. They should be able to flirt however they want with whomever they want. Why are we the ones who have to police our behavior?

"In a perfect world, women should be free to act however they want. But our world isn't perfect. Nothing -- absolutely nothing -- excuses men for assaulting or abusing women. But we can't be naïve about the culture we live in," she opined.

These statements -- which were part of a much longer piece -- are what drew the ire of many on social media, including actress Patricia Arquette.

Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP

"I have to say I was dressed non provocatively at 12 walking home from school when men [pleasured themselves] at me. It's not the clothes," Patricia tweeted Mayim, adding, "It is also not outrageous for anyone to expected to be treated in a professional manner by anyone in a professional relationship."

Others accused Mayim of victim-blaming and misogyny after reading her op-ed.