Janet Jackson has split from husband Wissam Al Mana, just three months after giving birth to her first child, a source confirms to ET.

According to the Daily Mail, Jackson, 50, will continue living in London with her son, Eissa.

"Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn't working and to go their separate ways," a source tells the British publication. "They're both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they're apart. It's amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London."

The "Rhythm Nation" singer and the 42-year-old Qatari businessman welcomed their first child in January, and Jackson has been laying low ever since.

The legendary R&B star secretly wed Al Mana, who is worth an estimated $1 billion, in 2012. Last spring, Jackson decided to postpone her Unbreakable concert tour in order to devote time to starting a family. This was the singer's third marriage.

Her brother Jackie said that the new family of three was faring well in February.

"Janet had a beautiful baby boy. It's all good," he told Good Morning Britain. "Everyone's fine. Everyone's great."