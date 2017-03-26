Like a lot of moms, Madonna loves sharing her kids' special moments on social media.

But since she's, well, Madonna, some of those moments are sometimes a bit over the top.

On March 24, she posted her latest Instagram video of newly adopted daughters Estere and Stelle. In this one, they were experiencing a rite of passage for many young girls: They got their first Barbies!

"What happens when you get your first Barbie Doll! 💇🏾💇🏾! Pikachu is left in the dust! @moschino 😂💘," Madge captioned the adorable clip of her 4-year-old girls singing and helping their dolls dance along to the beat.

But a closer look shows these aren't just any old Barbies: They're designed by fashion brand Moschino and, according to the official Barbie Collection, retail for $150 each, though they are no longer available to the public.

Each doll, meant for the adult collector, "wears a fishnet crop top and cycling shorts and comes with a jacket, skirt and oversize tee to mix up her looks. She comes with lots of luxe accessories too!" the site states.

On March 26, Madonna, 58, shared another glimpse into Estere and Stelle's lives when she posted a picture of Estere posing with a new art project.

"Sunday's under the Sea!! 🐠🐟🐡🐬🐙🦑🐋🐳🐬🦀🐙🦂🦐💘💘💘💘😂😂🎉," Madonna captioned the adorable photo.

Sundays seem to be earmarked for creative playtime: One week earlier, Madonna shared a snapshot of a music-themed kids' party table, captioning it, "Sunday! 🌝Funday😂 Musical 🎼🎼💘."

It appears the girls -- who are also taking horseback riding lessons -- started school last week.

"How Im Gettin through Monday!! 😂 First Day Of School Faces! 📚📙📘📗📕♥️," Madonna wrote alongside a photo of son David hugging his new sisters.

Back on Feb. 18, Madonna shared a sweet video of the twins singing "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" at the top of their lungs.

" A little night Music.........,,🌟⭐️🌟⭐️🌟⭐️😂💘🌸🙏🏻," the mother of six captioned the clip in which Estere and Stelle are wearing identical black-and-white striped pajamas and an unidentified woman accompanies them on a piano.

After initially denying that she was adopting again, Madonna took to Instagram on Feb. 7 to confirm the happy news that Estere and Stelle were joining her family.

"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and the girls. "I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!"

The girls are the third and fourth children Madonna's adopted from Malawi. Son David Banda joined the pop star's family in 2006 and daughter Mercy James arrived in 2009. Madonna is also a mother to biological daughter Lourdes Leon, 20, and son Rocco Ritchie, 16.

She shared a photo of all four of her adopted kids on Instagram a month ago, captioning it, "Pajama Game on..........,,,,😂😂😂😂 The Revolution of ♥️ starts at home!"

What a beautiful brood!