Taking after Mom already?

On Feb. 18, Madonna shared a sweet video of her newly adopted twin girls, Estere and Stelle, singing "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" at the top of their lungs.

" A little night Music.........,,🌟⭐️🌟⭐️🌟⭐️😂💘🌸🙏🏻," the mother of six captioned the clip in which Estere and Stelle are wearing identical black-and-white striped pajamas and an unidentified woman accompanies them on a piano.

After initially denying that she was adopting again, Madonna took to Instagram on Feb. 7 to confirm the happy news that Estere and Stelle were joining her family.

"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself and the girls. "I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!"

The girls, 4, are the third and fourth children Madonna's adopted from Malawi. Son David Banda joined the pop star's family in 2006 and daughter Mercy James arrived in 2009. Madonna is also a mother to biological daughter Lourdes Leon, 20, and son Rocco Ritchie, 16.

Madonna then shared another photo of her new daughters, revealing their names and backstory.

"There are 650 Orphans at Home of Hope where Estere and Stelle have lived for 4 years since they were 5 days old," she wrote. "Run by the generous and compassionate Rev. Chipeto and his daughter Lucy, Raising Malawi has been working with HOH for over 10 years since I met my son David there. If you would like to get involved by volunteering or donations go to. Raising Malawi.org . Every little bit helps!!! 🙏🏻💘🌺🌸🌼🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🦋🦋😘💘🎈♥️."

Meanwhile, controversy is brewing: On Feb. 18, The Mail on Sunday published an exclusive interview with 40-year-old farmer Adam Mwale, the twins' biological father (their mother died when they were newborns), who claims he thought the girls were only being fostered, not permanently adopted.

"That cannot be true," he said. "I was told from the start that [Estere and Stelle] were going to a rich woman's home abroad, that she would give them a good education, then return them to me, to live with me and help all of my family."

"Now you are telling me the adoption is permanent. That cannot be true -- I don't want it to be true," he told the publication. "I am their father and I will always be their father."