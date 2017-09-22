After a trying month that involved a car accident and multiple visits from police to check on his wellbeing, Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility.

The singer's rep Steve Honig released a statement to E! News confirming that news.

Guillermo Proano/WENN.com

"Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible," the statement read. "He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before."

The statement didn't indicate where Aaron was seeking treatment.

TMZ said Aaron went back and forth for a while, but finally agreed to get help. However, his decision "changes every hour," a source said.

Aaron has frightened his fans, friends and family of late.

TNYF/WENN.com

On Sept. 5, the singer tweeted that he got into a car accident and totaled his BMW.

"Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4," he wrote. Police later determined he was at fault and cited him. The Blast reported that he was "inhaling computer duster," before the crash.

Then, over a 24-hour period, police showed up to his Florida home three times, all because of anonymous phone calls. The first anonymous caller said Aaron's "schizophrenic and bi-polar" and had been trying to buy a gun. When cops got there, no one answered the door, so they left.

Two hours later, a caller said Aaron needed a psychiatric evaluation because he refused medical attention after the car accident. This time, police were able to make contact with Aaron and found out he had been in a crash and broke his nose but was fine.

Then, a third caller, in the early morning hours of Sept. 6, said Aaron was threatening to harm family and others. On that occasion, TMZ said, "Cops showed up, knocked on the door but someone shut off a light and closed the blinds." It wasn't over either. On the evening of Sept. 6, cops again returned to his home after a friend reported that Aaron threatened to commit suicide. Cops weren't able to communicate with him. His rep, though, says all was fine.

Later, on an episode of the "The Doctors" that aired in mid-September, the pop star tested positive for a slew of prescription drugs (but he was clean of hardcore drugs like meth, heroin and cocaine). He was then invited to a free rehab visit to get his life in order. He declined. It was around this same time that Page Six reported that his family was desperately trying to stage an intervention with him.

Finally, on Sept. 21, officers again responded to Aaron's home, this time after someone had been on FaceTime with him. In the FaceTime chat, the person felt that Aaron was under the influence and suicidal, so police were called.