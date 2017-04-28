Aaron Rodgers has only been single for a few weeks, but he's already playing the field ... or rather the course.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was photographed on April 27 in Los Angeles with none other than "Baywatch" actress Kelly Rohrbach on a golf date.

TMZ published a picture of the two during their day at the Westchester Golf Course.

The two "appeared to be holding hands and looked flirty -- until they noticed people watching them," the website reported.

Both Aaron and Kelly are well-known avid golfers, so this could be a platonic date, but Aaron does have a thing for actresses, as evidenced by his three-year romance with "The Newsroom" star Olivia Munn, whom he split with earlier this month.

Like Aaron appears to be, Olivia Munn is reportedly very much putting herself back out there on the market.

"Olivia is not going to settle till she feels like this is the man she will end up with," a source told E! News on April 18. "Her eyes are open and she is very open to dating. She is good!"

The source added that the actress had time to prepare for the single life.

"Olivia knew that the relationship was on the rocks for the past few months," the source said. "It didn't feel good anymore, and they should have split up a few months ago. They were holding on to this idea of their relationship, even though they knew a breakup was bound to happen."

The split followed unconfirmed reports blaming Olivia for playing a role in Aaron's headline-making estrangement from his family, including "The Bachelorette" Season 12 winner Jordan Rodgers.

"The big issue is that Olivia doesn't get along with his family. They think she's controlling," a source told Us Weekly after the duo split.

As the drama unfolded, Us quoted another source who pinned the blame on Aaron.

"Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse," the source said. "When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn't trust her and thought she wasn't with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family."