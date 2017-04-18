Olivia Munn is fresh off her split with Aaron Rodgers, but she is most definitely putting herself back on the market.

"Olivia is not going to settle till she feels like this is the man she will end up with," a source told E! News. "Her eyes are open and she is very open to dating. She is good!"

The source said that "The Newsroom" actress had time to prepare for the single life.

"Olivia knew that the relationship was on the rocks for the past few months," the source said. "It didn't feel good anymore, and they should have split up a few months ago. They were holding on to this idea of their relationship, even though they knew a breakup was bound to happen."

Still, there is a chance that Olivia and Aaron could give it another go in due time.

"They were great together — never fought — so getting back together is possible," the source said. "But, as of now, they need time."

It's likely that Aaron's family would rather not see a reconciliation. The Rodgers' family drama played out on national TV last year when his brother Jordan spoke about the family feud as he competed on "The Bachelorette."

"The big issue is that Olivia doesn't get along with his family. They think she's controlling," a source told Us Weekly after the duo split.

As the drama unfolded, Us quoted a source who pinned the blame on Aaron.

"Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse," the source said. "When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn't trust her and thought she wasn't with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family."

E!'s source said Aaron isn't coping with the breakup as well as Olivia.

She "is not communicating with Aaron as much as he would like," the source said. "She feels like distance is best at this time."

The source added, "The line of women he can choose from is endless, but he is a pretty picky dude, especially at the level he's at now."