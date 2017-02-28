When she was younger, Adriana Lima didn't see herself being destined for the runway -- her goals were a little more divine.

She actually wanted to be a nun, and, to this day, she still brings a bible to read backstage before shows.

The model, in fact, said she still goes to church every day, although sometimes that isn't a typical chapel.

"The church is in me—I always connect," she told Ocean Drive. "If you're connected with the divine and always have pure intentions with everything you're doing, you're protected by the angels."

Of course, she doesn't mean Victoria's Secret angels, although she is already one of those.

"I'm very spiritual. I believe in nature, I believe in energy, I believe in spirits," she said.

Adriana also finds power in crystals, something she has plenty of and has a shrine of in her bedroom.

"I don't count, but I have a lot—more than 50," she said.

Aside from heavenly things, Adriana is also interest in other worldly things, like aliens, which she believes in.

"I don't picture them as, like, coming to get me or abducting humans," she said. "I imagine they maybe look like us but with a higher intelligence and connection to the universe."

While she finds peace in the church and her crystals, she also finds that self-awareness in her intense workouts.

"My meditation is boxing, believe it or not. I get so into it that no thoughts come in my mind. It's my Zen moment," she said. "I try to box every day."

It certainly shows, too. In January, Adriana took to Instagram to flaunt her flat stomach and ab muscles. A fitness freak, Adriana often shares images of herself doing grueling workouts in order to achieve her body.

While sharing a video of herself kickboxing, she captioned it, "THERE IS NO BREAKS FOR WINNERS, WE ARE TOO BUSY BEING GREAT," she said. "BE AWARE THAT I GOT TENNIS ELBOW, BUT NOTHING STOPS ME."