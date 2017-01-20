She is a supermodel after all! Adriana Lima knows she's in great shape, and she isn't afraid to admit it.

She's also not afraid to flaunt it!

The Victoria's Secret model took to social media on Thursday night to show off her flat stomach for no other reason than to, well, show off her flat stomach.

KISS MY ...... ABS 😜 UNICORN POWER 🦄🦄 A photo posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

"KISS MY ...... ABS UNICORN POWER," she captioned the snap of her standing in a black bra and leggings. Her underwear can be seen peeking up over her hips.

Almost as impressive as her stomach is her closet, which features a wall of shoes (Carrie Bradshaw, eat your heart out!).

Earlier in the week, she also shared an image of her enviable stomach while sitting on the ground. Her abs looked defined in the selife as she wore workout clothes.

😃💥👊🏼💥🦄 A photo posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

A fitness freak, Adriana often shares images of herself doing grueling workouts in order to achieve her body.

Earlier #UNICORNPOWER 🦄👊🏼🦄👊🏼🦄 A video posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Jan 12, 2017 at 3:32pm PST

Last week she shared images of her in the gym in addition to her post-workout face, saying she "smashed" her workout.

THAT FACE AFTER YOU SMASHED @dogpound @kirkmyersfitness 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄 A photo posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

In November, the mother of two told Vogue that she relies on boxing, squats, core twists, oblique crunches and stretching to maintain her physique.

Around the same time, she shared a video of her "regular workout routine."

This video was taken in miami few days ago with coach @dino5thstgym and professional boxer @danieletoretto during my regular workout routine. Video by @jeromeduran #SERIOUSBUSINESS #TEAMLIMA 👊🏼🔥👊🏼🔥👊🏼🔥👊🏼 A video posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Nov 28, 2016 at 11:23pm PST

In another boxing video, the model is seen tiring her self out while throwing punches with a trainer.

THERE IS NO BREAKS FOR WINNERS, WE ARE TOO BUSY BEING GREAT. BE AWARE THAT I GOT TENNIS ELBOW, BUT NOTHING STOPS ME #SUNDAY #TEAMLIMA #SERIOUSBUSINESS #DONTFUCKWITHME #YOUKNOWIGOTIT 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 A video posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Oct 23, 2016 at 8:10am PDT

"THERE IS NO BREAKS FOR WINNERS, WE ARE TOO BUSY BEING GREAT," she said. "BE AWARE THAT I GOT TENNIS ELBOW, BUT NOTHING STOPS ME."