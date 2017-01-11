"Magic Mike" star Alex Pettyfer is back on with model Marloes Horst, and it seems that they're in it for the long haul.

E! News is reporting that he put a ring on it.

"They are back together, and they are engaged," a source said after recent photos showed the two walking around Beverly Hills. A diamond ring could be seen on the model's ring finger.

The couple had been together for two years when they split in March 2016 and announced it on Instagram.

"I wouldn't normally do this as I like to keep my life private," he captioned alongside a photo of the now-former couple. "Despite what may be written, Marloes and I split up due to her being a crazy hot supermodel and her and my work just keeping us apart."

The actor insisted, though, that the duo were fiercely devoted to each other and wouldn't cut off ties, even hinting that they could reconcile.

"It was a mutual decision, We are incredible [sic] close and love each other tremendously!!!" the actor wrote. "We are best friends and who knows what the future holds."

Maybe he knew something all along.

Marloes posted the same photo of her and the hunky British actor and similarly addressed the split on her Instagram at the time, as well.

"Despite of what some papers may say, Alex and I split due to our busy schedules," she said. "It's sadning [sic] to read these negative articles since we are very close and love each other dearly! So we took it into our own hands to say it was a mutual decision, we are best friends and will always remain each others family. #loveisalwaystheanswer."