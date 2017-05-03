Just because Amy Schumer is in love with her man doesn't mean that marriage and babies are on the agenda.

The "Snatched" star spoke to E! News on May 2 about the prospect of having kids.

"People really get mad if you don't have a baby," she said. "Like, 'Yeah that sounds good.' It changes for me sometimes. I'm like, 'That would be amazing and I definitely want that' and then other times, I'm like, 'I don't know' and then there are so many options—there's adoption, there's your own. I don't know."

If she does have kids, she certainly thinks she found the right man to do it with, her boyfriend of a year and a half Ben Hanisch.

On May 3, she gushed about her man to Howard Stern, but said they're not "in talks" to get married.

"He's a normal person. He's a civilian," she said. "Ben is a furniture designer, he's not like a famous person or whatever."

She and Ben actually met on the dating app Raya, she said.

"He was my first match. The picture was him dancing with his grandma at like a wedding. It was really cute," she told Howard. "There are so many douches on there. Just like, it's like, a lot of shirts off, it's like the guys all have a lot of mandatory shot in Europe where they're holding an old timey camera wearing like a scarf, doing a cannonball off a rock...or a motorcycle pic."

Amy certainly got a good vibe from Ben from the get-go -- enough to invite him to her apartment.

"I just was like 'I'm tired,' I had done photo shoots all day and stuff and I was like, 'Can you just come over and have a drink?' And my sister is like, 'You can't have someone over to your apartment, Amy,'" she said. "So we went to a restaurant."