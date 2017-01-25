If Andy Cohen has it his way, Kellyanne Conway will become the Housewife-in-Chief.

"I'm begging her to just consider a spot on the 'Housewives' if she gets bored," Andy told Seth Meyers. "She'd be amazing!"

Politics, he said, is similar to the Bravo franchise.

"I've been saying for a year — I've been calling all the [presidential] debates 'Housewives' reunions, because they were," he said. "There are parallels to 'Housewives' and a lot of things that happened during the election. There are so many."

Kellyanne, 50, likely has much bigger things on her plate than joining Andy's shows, as she is a top adviser to President Donald Trump. Prior to that, she was his campaign manager. She is now the highest-ranking woman in the White House.

She recently made news (and sent Twitter into a tizzy) when she used the term "alternative facts" in describing the White House press secretary's press conference.

After the Kellyanne's comment, Andy tweeted, "#alternativefacts is perhaps the greatest Real Housewives term I have ever heard. I can't believe we haven't heard it on a reunion."

He told Seth that it is "my favorite statement ever made in the history of ever."

"Alternative facts? I'm waiting for [the 'Housewives'] to bust it out," he continued. "I'm taping the Beverly Hills reunion in a few weeks and I'm waiting for Lisa Rinna to be like, 'Well, no, that's an alternative fact.'"

Andy also said Kellyanne reminds him of former "Real Housewives of D.C." star Michaele Salahi because of their looks and how they both speak in "a circle" (which isn't exactly a compliment).

Kellyanne, a married mother of four, has not commented on Andy's proposition.