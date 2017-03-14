Angelina Jolie stepped into her new role as a visiting professor at the London School of Economics on March 14, and she admits she was rather jittery moments before the gig.

"I'm a little nervous, feeling butterflies," she told the Evening Standard beforehand. "I hope I do well. This is very important to me."

While lecturing at the Centre for Women, Peace and Security, she will be speaking about the impact of war on women -- particularly how sexual violence is used as a tool of war.

It was reported last year that the actress would be teaching at a recently developed master's program that's "dedicated to developing strategies to promote gender equality and enhance women's economic, social and political participation and security," according to a statement.

The gig doesn't officially start until the Fall, but she got a bit of a sneak peek on Tuesday.

As part of her unpaid fellowship, she will also be able to conduct her own research in the field.

Following her lecture, students praised Angie for her words and knowledge on the topic of sexual violence in war-torn areas.

"Ms. Jolie, you did wonderfully!" one person tweeted upon hearing the Angie was nervous.

Another student wrote, "She'll make an amazing visiting professor. So honored to hear her inaugural lecture at LSE on sexual violence, rape, working w/ refugees."

Other students shared images of her speaking the the class.

Angelina, who is still in the midst of her split and custody battle with Brad Pitt, co-founded the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative five years ago in hopes of ending the stigma suffered by survivors of sexual violence and children born of rape.

After the lecture, Christine Chinkin, Director of the Centre for Women, Peace and Security, told MailOnline, "I am delighted that LSE postgraduate students have had the unique opportunity to learn directly from the valuable insights, perspectives and experiences that Angelina Jolie brought to the class."

"Global action to enhance women's human rights, and the economic, social and political participation of women takes place at all levels - through local activism, international institutions, and cross-border initiatives," the statement continued. "Critical and constructive engagement with this work is at the core of the education program of the Centre for Women, Peace and Security."