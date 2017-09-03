Angelina Jolie doesn't like being on her own.

While promoting her newest directorial effort, Netflix's "First They Killed My Father" she told the Sunday Telegraph she was having a tougher time than usual doing a press junket for the movie. "This is the first time I have done this for a long time. It's not easy. I am a little shy this time, because I am not as strong inside as I have been in the past," she said.

It's been nearly a year since Angelina, 42, dramatically split from husband Brad Pitt, 53.

"It's been difficult," she told the paper. "I don't enjoy being single. It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard."

Just one day earlier, she appeared at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado for her new project's premiere -- with all six of her and Brad's kids in tow: Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9. Angelina and her brood posed for photos with executive producer and screenwriter Loung Ung, actor Kim Hak Mun and actress Sareum Srey Moch (in center).

Entertainment Weekly reports that the film -- which is adapted from Loung Ung's book of the same name and tells the story of a young girl's struggle during the brutal reign of the Khmer Rouge regime -- got a standing ovation after its Telluride premiere.

Hours after the premiere, the Mail on Sunday published a report claiming that Angelina and Brad secretly met up at a private Beverly Hills home seven weeks ago -- their first face-to-face in 10 months.

"Brad took the first step forward," biographer Ian Halperin -- whose documentary "Broken: The Incredible Story Of Brangelina" will air in Britain later in 2017 -- told the paper. "Then they collapsed into each other's arms... There were a lot of tears. Nothing was left on the table. They had it out, right there and then in this very modest house. In that moment they decided to make a fresh start. It was a 'come to Jesus meeting' that marked the beginning of a new phase in their relationship."

The Mail on Sunday reports that the pair are working to "'consciously re-couple' and have undergone intensive rehab and spiritual counseling sessions in an effort to start anew."

"Once they cleared the air between them, things started to improve. Today, they are both feeling very positive. Angelina sees them as very much the new [Richard] Burton and [Elizabeth] Taylor. They can't live together but they can't live apart. She has worked hard on herself since the plane incident, and so has Brad. They are still in love with each other," Halperin added.

Halperin said the pair would still likely complete their divorce. "Angie believes everything started to go wrong after they tied the knot. Their relationship shifted, it became boring. Brad's drinking escalated. They both had heavy work schedules and they were constantly traveling around as a family. Tensions grew," he told the Mail on Sunday.

"They both view divorce as not the worst thing that can happen. It's only a piece of paper and they feel once the divorce is done, they have a clean sheet and can start their lives anew... They were happier before marriage. They only married because the kids begged them to. Now they realize what a mistake that was."